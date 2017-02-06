Former FA Chairman Alhaji Jawula calls for calm after disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign

Former Ghana Football Association chairman Alhaji Jawula has advised that football pundits are circumspect in their analysis after Ghana again fell short at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars sneaked into town yesterday after finishing fourth in the Africa Cup of Nations staged in Gabon.

Their performance has opened the flood gates for the debates to begin but Jawula says we will all have to show some level of decorum to find a solution to the problem.

“We are all obviously disappointed with the performance of the Black Stars. But we will have to be very calm in our analysis,” Jawula said

“I know there are a lot of unhappy people out there but that is football-we will have to take stock of what is happening and find lasting solutions.’

