Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi admits not following Ghana football

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, says he has not been following Ghanaian football lately.

According to Nyantakyi, who was asked to advice the current administration, he said he has minimum knowledge of what was going on in Ghana football.

"I don't know much about Ghana football. I have not being following it like how I did when I was there," he told Kings TV GH.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was president of the Ghana Football Association from 2005 to 2018.

He led Ghana to three FIFA World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations finals. Ghana finished second at AFCON 2010 and AFCON 2015, under the leadership of the former FA boss.

Kwesi Nyantakyi also disclosed why Ghana had a poor 2014 World Cup.

"The 2006 and 2010 World Cups were successful but the 2014 one was unsuccessful. There were so many problems," he continued.

"The problem had to do with the monies that was supposed to be given to the players.

"The Bank of Ghana had credit the Ministry of Youth and Sports account, but for them to release it to the players, it became a problem. The point is, based on our previous experiences, the players were paid before leaving for the tournament.

"The moment we named the 23 players, the Ministry were supposed to pay the players and it will have been through credit transfer but that was a huge problem. There was no need in flying money to Brazil."