Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi explains why Hearts and Kotoko fail in Africa

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has attributed Hearts and Kotoko's disastrous showing in Africa to the departure of their best players.

Nyantakyi insists the two top clubs in the country continuously sell their best players to their competitors on the continents.

He believes it weakens their team while it's strengthens their rivals.

Asante Kotoko sold stars Ibrahim Imoro and Franck Etouga before the start of the season. Hearts also let key play Benjamin Afutu leave just after winning the league two seasons ago.

"I feel the quality of players is also a problem. Asante Kotoko sold all their quality players to teams they will be competing with. So if you sell these players to your competitors you don't expect to do well," he told Kick GH TV.

"I feel we must invest in players and the technical team so they can train the players well, it is very important. It's all about money and we need a way to support teams playing in Africa by giving them some financial incentives," he added.

Asante Kotoko were eliminated from the CAF Champions League after defeat to RC Kadiogo while Hearts of Oak travel to Mali to play Real Bamako.