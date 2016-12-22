Former GFA ExCo member MNS Doe fears Black Stars are not in the best of shapes for AFCON

Former Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association, M.N.S Doe says he fears the Black Stars might not win the Africa Cup of Nations because they are not in the best of shapes.

Coach Avram Grant is yet to name his squad that will play in the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon next month.

But they are concerns regarding Grant’s tenure and his commitment towards the job.

There is a firm conviction that Mr Grant is taking the people of Ghana for a jolly ride.

“Most of the players in our team don’t play regularly for their clubs and that is a worry,” MNS Doe said

“My fear is that if the players are not so much involved then they arrive for the competition ill prepared.”

