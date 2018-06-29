GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi slaps Anas with THREE legal suits

Former President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has sued investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI for defamation.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is seeking a declaration that the visual images of him receiving money contained in Anas’ documentary dubbed the number 12, which was premiered on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre ( AICC) as defamatory.

The former 1st Vice President of CAF and a FIFA council member  is also seeking Punitive damages against Anas and Tiger Eye PI for defaming him.

Mr. Nyantakyi is also heading to court for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further publishing the video.

The  former Ghana FA  boss was seen and heard in the undercover investigative piece receiving cash gifts which is contrary to football rules. However, Mr. Nyantakyi in a press release stated the content was false.

Nyantakyi is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service over a charge of defrauding by false pretense.

