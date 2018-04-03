Former GHALCA chairman Alhaji Raji: I have the attributes to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, Alhaji Raji has expressed his belief that he has the pedigree to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi as the Ghana Football Association president.

Nyantakyi, who assumed the Ghana Football Association presidency in 2005, revealed last year that he will not seek re-election when his tenure expires in 2019.

The nation's football governing body vice president, George Afriyie has declared his intention to contest for the Ghana FA top post.

However, Alhaji Raji says he has the potential to occupy the hot seat in 2019, hence he shouldn't be ruled out.

“There is a possibility that I will contest for GFA president in 2019, so don’t rule me out."

“I have all the attributes to become GFA president."

“I have the qualities, energy, potential, experience etc."

“I have all the qualities, therefore there is the possibility", he added.

