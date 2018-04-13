Former GHALCA chief Alhaji Raji says he is matured to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi in 2019

Former chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Alhaji Raji has declared his ambition to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi in 2019, insisting that he is much experienced than all the candidates vying for the position.

President of the nation's football governing, Kwesi Nyantakyi has declared last year that he will not seek for re-election when his tenure expires in 2019 after assuming office in December 2005.

During an interview with the GNA Sports, Alhaji Raji said, he was yet to take a final decision on his plans to be the president of the GFA, since 2019 was a long road for him, but noted that, he was giving the seat a serious consideration.

"I don't think any of the emerging candidates have anything better than I have. Talk of experience, competence, endurance, loyalty. I cannot rule myself out of the race," he declared.

"There is a long way to go for the election. It's about 15 months from now and anything can happen, but do not rule me out.

The management member of lower division side Eleven Wise, indicated that he needed time to consider his decision, whilst being strategic, adding that the emerging candidates do not match his qualities.

"Strategically I know what I'm about already. You don't go to war when you haven't amassed all your weapons,' he stated.

Mr George Afriyie - Vice President of the GFA, Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah, among few others have so far declared to contest for the presidency of the GFA, following the decision of Mr Kwasi Nyantakyie not to seek re-election next year.

