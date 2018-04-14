Former Ghana and Chelsea coach Avram Grant believes Chelsea will bounce back as a force in EPL

Former Ghana and Chelsea manager Avram Grant is convinced Chelsea will bounce back to reclaim their lost glory in English football after a poor campaign this season.

The Blues are struggling to pick a ticket for the UEFA Champions League and could settle for a Europa League spot this season after failing to defend the EPL title.

They also got kicked out of the Champions League by Barcelona, turning oon a lot of heat of manager Antonio Conte.

Grant Who got to the Champions League final with Chelsea in 2008 has lambasted Conte for kicking out Diego Costa from the club but believes his former side will bounce back.

Grant adds that Chelsea’s inability to play in the Champions League will affect the players.

"Of course it will affect them because the top players want to play in the Champions League. But it is not the first time.

"Chelsea was not there two years ago and even in the year that they won the Champions League they finished sixth in the Premier League.

"It is not the first time, of course, it will affect them but the most important thing is how they react. Until now, after they have had a bad season, Chelsea have reacted very well."

