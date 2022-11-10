Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan leads Africa's top five goal scorers at the World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan had hoped to be part of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but his long period of inactivity cost him, and he will most likely watch the tournament as a pundit, analysing the games.

However, the former Ghana captain has an enviable record in the competition's history. Gyan has six goals in the World Cup, more than any other African.

He gained notoriety in Germany 16 years ago when he scored against the Czech Republic to advance his team to the second round.

He really proved to be both a hero and a villain at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, though. Ghana advanced to the quarterfinals thanks to his three goals against Serbia, Australia, and the United States; however, he missed a penalty against Uruguay that would have guaranteed the first-ever semifinal berth for an African nation.

Despite that setback, he recovered and led the line again for Ghana in 2014, scoring goals against eventual champions Germany and Portugal to bring his total to six.

Gyan is comfortably in the lead among Africa's top five World Cup goal scorers, with legendary Cameroonian Roger Milla coming in second with five goals.

Nigeria's Ahmed Musa is third on the list with four goals, followed by Senegal's Samuel Eto'o with three, and the late star player Papa Bouba Diop with three.