Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan tips Ignatius Osei-Fosu to become top-class coach

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has high regard for Ignatius Osei-Fosu and believes the Dreams FC manager has the potential to become a world-class coach.

Osei-Fosu is one of the few highly regarded young coaches on the local scene. His coaching career began at Liberty Professionals, and he has since coached Eleven Wonders, Medeama, and Dreams.

"I know Ignatius Osei-Fosu very much and I watched him grow as a coach and I know he will become better and better," Gyan told Pure FM.

"I like his personality and his commitment and for me, he has the potential to become a top-class coach.

"He knows how to prepare his team for games and he has everything to become a top coach in the future."

Osei-Fosu has a CAF License A certificate and previously worked as a scout for Asante Kotoko under Mas-Ud Didi Dramani who won the Ghana Premier League twice.

Dreams have six points after three games this season.