Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah wants Gov't to prioritize youth football development

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has implored government to make youth football development number one priority.

According to Appiah, who led Ghana to two World Cups tournaments during an illustrious playing career, the future of Ghana football is the youth, hence the nation must invest in youth football.

“Government and corporate entities must channel resources towards youth football development as it would go a long way to help raise talents for the country,” the 36-year-old said this during the launch of the 2017 Milo Under-13 championships League.

“This is what has made other nations great, strong and powerful in world football, so we don’t have to relax at all. There must be more financial injection,” Appiah, who is an icon for the competition added.

Grouped into four Zones with 12 teams in each zone, the event would begin on May 17 and end on June 24, 2017 where the grand finale would be held at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina in the Central region.

West Ridge International School of Kasoa from the Central Region beat Ofinso Amoawi 4-3 on penalties to win the 2016 edition at the Paa Joe Park in Kumasi.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)