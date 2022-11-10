Former Ghana coach Avram Grant applies for Zambia job

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant is said to have applied for the vacant Zambia coaching position.

Grant coached Ghana from 2014 to 2017, leading the Black Stars to the finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea, where they were defeated on penalties by Ivory Coast.

He worked as an interim coach for Indian club NorthEast United FC after leaving Ghana, and he is currently unemployed.

According to reports in Zambia, the 67-year-old Israeli is interested in returning to coaching and is one of over 100 coaches who have applied for the Chipolopolo job.

Zambia national team coaching position fell vacant following Aljosa Asanovic’s resignation over a month ago.

Grant coached Chelsea in the past; in 2008, he took the Premier League team to their first Champions League final, where they fell to Manchester United.

Grant began his coaching career in Israel in 1986 with Hapoel Petah Tikva and has worked with teams such as Maccabi Tel Aviv, the Israel national team, Portsmouth, and West Ham United, among others.