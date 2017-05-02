Former Ghana coach Avram Grant backs Jose Mourinho to win titles at Man United

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has backed Jose Mourinho to win titles at Manchester United.

The Portuguese is yet to win a silverware since he joined the Old Trafford outfit.

The Red Devils have endured a tough first season under Mourinho but could yet secure Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League.

And Grant has backed him to win titles at Old Trafford.

"I think he's a great manager, a great coach," said the former Chelsea boss, speaking to Omnisport.

"He has a lot of qualities, a very nice man, even though people don't think like this.

"When you sit with him, he's one of the most funny guys, friendly guys you've ever met. But I think, like everybody, you need to look in the mirror and say 'what can I improve?'

"He did well when he was the underdog. He won titles when he was underdog at Chelsea, when he was underdog at Inter Milan. Then, the season after, when he became not an underdog, he became a bit nervous and results went down.

