Former Ghana coach Avram Grant to visit Zimbabwe for football forum

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant is scheduled to attend October's inaugural Zimbabwe Football Forum in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Football Forum, which is set to take place on October 14, will bring together a number of football think tanks with the goal of unlocking value in local football.

The football forum's brains, Terrence Malunga of Tinmanh Sports, stated that Zimbabwe is lagging behind in global football trends, thus the need to bring in experts to help local football grow in line with international standards.

“We haven’t really commercialized the game, we haven’t really professionalised the game. We are still behind, in fact we haven’t really started. So this is a platform where we are going to explore ways we can create an industry out of football,” Mulenga said.

“What intend to do is to promote investment, innovation and creativity in our football industry. To help us achieve this, we have external experts coming in to share their experience and knowledge. From the region we have South African legend Doctor Khumalo coming in to support and give us his experience.”

Grant has previously managed West Ham United and Chelsea in the Premier League.

He was Chelsea's manager when they reached their first Champions League final in 2008.

He took over as coach of Ghana in 2014 and led the Black Stars to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final, where they were defeated on penalties by Ivory Coast.