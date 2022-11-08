Former Ghana coach C.K Akonnor confesses about Emmanuel Lomotey's consistent Black Stars invite

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has admitted he had no total control of player call-ups during his time as Ghana coach.

The 48-year-old spent 21 months as Ghana coach before he was sacked following the team's poor display during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Under Akonnor's leadership, Malmo midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey made the team consistently even when he was not playing regularly.

His inclusion drew massive reactions from fans of the Black Stars with many claiming Akonnor was forced to hand the then Amiens player invite.

The former Asante Kotoko coach insists he had no final say in the selection of players.

“This is public knowledge. Many people out there just talk but they have no idea what was happening inside. Apart from COVID, it was a challenge controlling player call-ups,” Akonnor told Joy Sports.

“[Having a final say on player selection] was a challenge. There were times I was so frustrated and I didn’t want to call certain players. It got to a point I wasn’t going to call Emmanuel Lomotey again."