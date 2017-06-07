Former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac getting off to a bad start in Thailand

Milovan Rajevac’s first task as the Thailand’s national coach got off to a dismal start as his side was blanked by host Uzbekistan 0-2 in the friendly game at the Bunyodkor Stadium in Almaty on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first half, the world No 62 Uzbekistan struck the first blood in the 68 th minute by substitute Abdukholikov Temurkhuja before Rashidov Sador added the second goal for the home team during the injury time.

“Of course it was not pleasant to lose the match. We have to learn from this and use it as an experience for our challenges in the future,” said Rajevac.

It’s very difficult for us. We just started building a new team. Many Muang Thong players couldn’t be here and two players from Chiangrai didn’t train with us because they had matches in their leagues. But we are still searching for the team and we are in the experimenting process.

Our primary target is to build the new team for the future, for the next World Cup qualification campaign. We want to improve the level of standard of the national team.

Today we had chances but it was not a good performance from our team. If we used our chances we could draw level from this match,” the Serbian added.

Rejevac’s next challenge is the World Cup Qualifiers against the United Arab Emirates at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday.