Former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac names 22-man Thai squad for Uzbekistan friendly

New coach Milovan Rajevac has dropped SCG Muang Thong United star players en masse from the 22-member Thai national team which departs today for Taskhent to play a friendly game with Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

The War Elephants are also scheduled to take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Bangkok on June 13.

There were no places for striker Teerasil Dangda, crafty playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan and left-back Theerathon Bunmathan in the team.

The only Muang Thong player to make the national squad is striker Sirod Chatthong, who has yet to take the field in the Kirins' shirt.

Sirod has joined the defending Thai League 1 champions from UMT Ubon United for the second leg of the league which begins June 17.

Veteran striker Teerathep Winothai has returned to the national team after a long lapse.

In another major development, Rajevac handed the team captain's armband to 35-year-old Suphanburi goalkeeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool, who represented Thailand in 83 matches and had lost his first-team...

However, Rajevac yesterday made it clear that there would be changes to the national team after the Tashkent friendly on Tuesday.

"We all realise that Muang Thong players are tired after playing so many matches," he said. "Moreover, it is my intention to re-select the team for the World Cup qualifier against the UAE after the friendly...

"Those who are not travelling to Tashkent with the team still have a chance to get back in the side, but I am sure that the newcomers would do their best to impress in the game with Uzbekistan.

"I wanted to name a 23-member squad but some players have problems with their passports while some others are nursing injuries."

Muang Thong beat Chiang Rai 4-2 in Thai League 1 on Friday night after five defeats in a row.

Source: Bangkok Post

