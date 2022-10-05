Former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac urges Black Stars not to focus on revenge against Uruguay

Former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has urged the Black Stars to concentrate on getting out of their World Cup group rather than seeking revenge against Uruguay.

Black Stars will face the South Americans in the group stage in Qatar, in what promises to be an intriguing battle as it is a repeat of the 2010 clash in South Africa.

Uruguay won on penalties 12 years ago, advancing to the quarter-finals after striker Luis Suarez's last-minute handball denied Ghana victory.

Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, denying Ghana the opportunity to become the first African country to reach the final four.

Ghana was assigned to Group H for this year's World Cup, where they will play Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, but the match most Ghanaians are looking forward to is the Uruguay match, with revenge on their minds.

But in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Rajevac who was in charge of the heartbreaking defeat in 2010, said: "Ghana should take the match against Uruguay as any other match, they should stay focused and determined to win."

Ghana will open their tournament campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea four days later, and Uruguay on December 2.