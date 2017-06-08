Former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac wants to build an unstoppable team with Thailand

Coach Milovan Rajevac is looking forward to a bright future for Thailand despite his men's 2-0 friendly loss to Uzbekistan in Tashkent on Tuesday night. It was the Serb's first game in charge of the War...

It was the Serb's first game in charge of the War Elephants who were without nine SCG Muang Thong players including forward Teerasil Dangda and playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin. Temurkhuja Abdukholikov's...

Temurkhuja Abdukholikov's strike after 67 minutes and Sardor Rashidov's stunning curling shot in injury-time handed Rajevac a losing start as coach of Thailand.

Rajevac said after the match that Thailand need to improve their finishing ahead of their next game against the United Arab Emirates in a World Cup qualifier in Bangkok on June 13.

Several newcomers were in Rajevac's starting line-up including Phansa Hemviboon, Kevin Deeromram and Chalermpong Kerdkaew. Without Teerasil, the country's top striker, Rajevac used Sirod Chatthong as a lone striker and the tall forward squandered a couple of good chances.

Without Teerasil, the country's top striker, Rajevac used Sirod Chatthong as a lone striker and the tall forward squandered a couple of good chances.

"It is not good that we lost but we have got experience that will make us stronger in the future. We will build a team for the future to be able to compete at major competitions like the World Cup and...

"I watched the game on TV and several people told me that they were pleased with our performance. Under Rajevac, we have a new playing system and tactics," he said. "If the players had had more time to...

