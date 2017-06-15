Former Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah close to signing for an unnamed German club

Former Ghana international Isaac Vorsah is close to returning to club football next season according to some German portal.

The former Hoffenhiem and Red Bull Salzburg defender has not played competitive football for the last two years.

There were reports that he had signed for a Moroccan outfit last season only for him to come out and deny the reports.

With the transfer window well and truly on the Ghanaian defender is close to agreeing a deal.

