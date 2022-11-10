Former Ghana defender John Paintsil opens up on biggest moments with Black Stars

John Paintsil has revealed that beating the Czech Republic in 2006 and the United States in 2010 were his biggest moments with the Black Stars.

The former Ghana international played in both World Cup games, and he says those memories will last a lifetime.

The Black Stars beat the Czech Republic in their second World Cup match, thanks to goals from Asamoah Gyan and Sulley Muntari.

The Czechs were ranked second in the world at the time and were expected to defeat debutants Black Stars.

Ghana advanced to the round of 16 after defeating the United States 2-1, but it is the second victory over the Americans that most excites Paintsil.

Asamoah Gyan scored in extra time as the Black Stars defeated the United States in the round of 16 at the South Africa World Cup.

"I think my most memorable moments were in the two World Cups. The first one was the 2006 edition where we beat the Czech Republic," he told TV3.

"The second one was when we beat the USA in 2010 in South Africa."

Paintsil added, "It was a late goal that Asamoah Gyan scored for the country, for his teammates, and for the world to see. It was the game that helped us reach the quarterfinals against Uruguay."

"It was a very amazing moment that put us in football history in Africa. Ghana is one of the African countries that has reached the World Cup quarterfinals.”

Ghana will make a fourth appearance at the World Cup this month in Qatar, where they will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.