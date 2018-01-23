Former Ghana defender John Pantsil endorses PSL as a good platform for Ghanaian players

Ghanaian players have always trekked out of the Ghana Premier League to ply their trade in other leagues on the African continent but the best place for them to practice is in South Africa according to former Black Stars defender John Pantsil.

Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have become the new heaven for Ghanaian players to ply their trade but the former Fulham man believes the Premier Soccer League offers a fantastic platform for Ghanaian players to realise their full potential.

Pantsil played for Maritzburg United guiding them to their first ever top 8 finish and also became the assistant coach of Kaizer Chiefs, offering him vast experience as far as the PSL is concerned.

He believes South Africa is a better place to play football compared to other African countries applauding their salaries for players.

“Yes the South African league is growing every day and it’s one of the best leagues in Africa. They pay very well compared to some of the European countries,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“It’s a good league and if Ghanaian players decide to go there and ply their trade, they should see themselves like playing in Europe.

“The difference between the PSL and some of the other European league is very little. Their facilities are top quality, the pitches and training grounds are good and the level of professionalism is excellent.

“I will always encourage Ghanaian players who want to play in the PSL to make the move,” he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

