Former Ghana defender John Pantsil ready to understudy Coach Kwasi Appiah to become a great coach

With an ambitious target of becoming one of the greatest coaches in the world, former Black Stars defender John Pantsil has revealed his readiness to work under Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah.

The former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach says he is ready to understudy the Black Stars manager in order to fulfil his career ambition.

Pantsil who hanged his boots in 2016 was given immediate appointment at Kaizer Chiefs as assistant coach to Steve Komphela but could only exhaust a year with the side.

However, the determined former West Ham United star is not ready to truncate his infant coaching career, making his intentions of understudying the Black Stars coach public.

“For coaching the Black Stars, time will tell. I spoke to Coach Kwasi Appiah the last time we met at the awards night (Aiteo CAF Awards 2017) and I need to see him and start learning from him,” Pantsil told GHANAsoccernet.com

“He is open and waiting for me to come, and as a young coach, I need to be humble and understudy a lot of coaches to become a great coach in future.

“I know he will share a lot with me regarding coaching the national team and once I get that, I’ll put it into practice and build myself.

“For me, when someone is ahead of me, all I do is to respectfully go to that person and learn,” he added.

Pantsil is currently the head coach Division Two side Vision Soccer Academy based in Accra.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

