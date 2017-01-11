Former Ghana defender Sammy Kuffour returns for SuperSport’s AFCON 2017 panel

Former Ghana and Bayern Munich star Samuel Osei Kuffour will be mindful of his vows this time as he returns to SuperSport for his punditry role during the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

Kuffour in 2015 got shaved on live TV as he had vowed within the Supersports studios that Ghana will clinch the Afcon title and had insistsed he is shaved should the Black Stars fail.

He’s back once again joining a list of top flight African soccer heroes to discuss, analyse and rate the teams at this year’s AFCON tournament.

Sammy Kuffour has been a pundit on SuperSport for close to four years analysing and discussion the 2014 World Cup, UEFA Champions League matches as well as the 2015 African Cup of Nations.

Sammy Kuffour will join former South Africa skipper Benni McCarthy and former Super Eagles skipper Joseph Yobo, former Zimbabwe midfield anchor Tinashe Nengomasha and former Uganda international David Obua for most of the shows.

SuperSport will be dispatching seasoned continental football journalist Thomas “TK” Kwenaite to Gabon along with Andrew Kabuura and Ghana’s Michael Katahena.

The trio will be the World of Champions’ eyes and ears, bringing viewers inside information from the Zimbabwe, Uganda and Ghana camps.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)