Former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour loses mum

Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has lost in mum Gloria Abena Ateah after a short illness in Ghana’s second biggest city-Kumasi.

Osei Kuffour,who has played for Bayern Munich and AS Roma was informed of the news late Friday evening after doctors who were treating he lost control of the situation.

Madam Gloria Abena Ateah was credited with the remarkable story of selling her television just to ensure that Kuffour attained his desire of becoming a footballer.

GHANAsoccernet.com will like to declare its support to Samuel Osei Kuffour, Gloria Osei Kuffour and the entire Osei Kuffour family. Fare thee well Madam Gloria Abena Ateah.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)