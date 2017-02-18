Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour loses mum

Published on: 18 February 2017
Ghana defender Samuel Osei with mum Gloria Osei and Kingo of Ashanti Region Otumfour

Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has lost in mum Gloria Abena Ateah after a short illness in Ghana’s second biggest city-Kumasi.

Osei Kuffour,who has played for Bayern Munich and AS Roma was informed of the news late Friday evening after doctors who were treating he lost control of the situation.

Madam Gloria Abena Ateah was credited with the remarkable story of selling her television just to ensure that Kuffour attained his desire of becoming a footballer.

GHANAsoccernet.com will like to declare its support to Samuel Osei Kuffour, Gloria Osei Kuffour and the entire Osei Kuffour family. Fare thee well Madam Gloria Abena Ateah.

By Rahman Osman 

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • POW@ MINISTER 4 ZONGO AFFAIRS says:
    February 18, 2017 12:32 pm
    Sorry ooooooooooo Osei Kuffuor, but I know you still got many parents because I heard you say once upon a time when you were asked about how did you get this far? You answered "First of all, I want to thank God and my parents, especially my mother and father. Anyway, which of the mothers within those parents is gone?

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations