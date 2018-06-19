Former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi clarifies 'middleman' role in Anas exposé

Former Ghana FA boss has clarified the alleged comment he made in the 'Number 12' expose with regards to how to set up an agency that would broker a sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League.

In the documentary, Mr Nyantakyi was seen discussing a sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League worth USD 5 million for a year, for five years with the FA allegedly paying an agency fee that ranged between 20–25% to Mr. Nyantakyi’s proposed agency firm.

But Nyantakyi in a press statement on the investigative report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye Team, refuted claims that suggested that he would act as the middleman for the purported sponsorship package.

''I have also heard, I said that I put myself as the middleman for the sponsorship deal with a view to taking a large commission that would deprive the GFA of which I was

President of significant sums. This is ridiculous,'' excerpts of the statement stated.

He added, “having advised that an agency be appointed to manage the sponsorship agreement between the GFA and the Sheikh (which is the usual practice) this accusation against me is without substance. I further advised that the cost of activation by the agent should not be part of the US$15m proposed sponsorship amount. The MOU bears that out”.

Meanwhile, there have been calls to investigative sponsorship dealings of the GFA by some key stakeholders in the football fraternity as we seek to cleanse and structure football in the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency