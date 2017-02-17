Former Ghana FA capo Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe hails Kwesi Nyantakyi's rise

Former Ghana FA chairman Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe says his successor Kwesi Nyantakyi is unrivaled in his achievements.

Nyantakyi has been in power for 12 years and the astute lawyer has come under pressure to step down after a failed attempt to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

But Dr. Tamakloe thinks the FIFA Council member has done a lot for the game and cannot be forced to quit his post.

''Nyantakyi worked under me and he knows the ins and outs of the FA. He’s built a tremendous relationship internationally and to me, he is working well,'' Nyaho said in an interview with Kumasi-based Adehye FM.

''You cannot force him out of the seat now, you can only take him out through an election so Ghanaians must accommodate him because constitutionally he is very right in his position and nobody can force him out.''

