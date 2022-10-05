Former Ghana FA Capo Kwesi Nyantakyi reveals long Black Stars meetings over bonus

Former Ghana FA Capo Kwesi Nyantakyi has disclosed the lengthy meetings that ensued during his reign over national team bonuses before World Cup and other tournaments.

The former CAF Vice President who was also the Black Stars management committee chairman for sometime during that period claims long meetings were held with players over bonuses.

"You can recall there were issues surrounding player bonuses at the national team," Nyantakyi told King TV on YouTube in an interview.

"We didn't want to impose the bonuses on the players so we engaged them on the essence of paying a particular amount.

"This led to several lengthy meetings and discussions with the players which sometimes went past 24 hours and more."

Bonuses became a problem at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where Ghana players decided to boycott training and also threatened not to turn up for the last group game against Portugal.

This saw the Government of Ghana airlifted a whooping amount of money to Brazil to settle the payment of the bonuses which stole global headlines.