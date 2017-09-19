Former Ghana FA capo lauds WAFU Cup tournament

Former Ghana Football Association President Alhaji MND Jawula has expressed his satisfaction with the general performance of teams in the ongoing FOX WAFU Cup tournament.

Several connoisseurs of football have commended the organization and general output of participating countries in the ongoing FOX West African Union Cup competition, where goals are abound in the group stages after a tight preliminary rounds.

“I think the standard of play is very high and very close to what the senior players are playing. Ghana Mali game for instance was played with high intensity and both teams did well,” Jawula told footballmadeinghana.com

“The fans have started coming to stadium for Ghana matches. The officiating has been close to perfect and all the teams have been very good, no particular team has been complained so far."

The WAFU Tournament which is being hosted by Ghana is a specially designed by CAF for only West African countries.

