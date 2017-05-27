Former Ghana FA veep Fred Crentsil appointed Match Commissioner for Burkina Faso-Angola 2019 AFCON qualifier

Former Ghana Football Association vice president Fred Crentsil has been appointed Match Commissioner for Burkina Faso's 2019 AFCON qualifier against Angola next month.

Crentsil is expected to co-ordinate affairs at the Stade du 4 Aout on 10 June.

He will liaise with Egyptian match officials headed by Mahmoud Zakaria and his assistants Tahssen Abo El Sadat Bedyer and Ayman Degaish.

Crentsil has been on the quiet since losing the Ghana FA Executive Committee elections last September.

He is a former CEO for Hearts of Oak and once owned Sporting Mirren Football Club.

