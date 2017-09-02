Former Ghana FA veep Fred Pappoe not surprised by Black Stars World Cup failure facebook

G+ Former vice President of the Ghana Football Association Fred Pappoe says he is not amazed by Black Stars performance decline over past years.

Ghana's performance in the qualifying round to next year's FIFA World Cup in Russia leaves much to be desired following their points accumulation of two in three games.

According to Pappoe who is also a board member of Great Olympics, the nation's football governing body is yet to identify the problems causing the dwindling performance of the Black Stars thus in terms of our technically, psychological and organisational approach.

“It’s a bit unfortunate with the development ongoing in the Black Stars, but it is not entirely uprising because for sometime now our game has been going down with regards to our output on the field," Pappoe told Adom FM.

“I believe one of the major factors leading to this is that, we refuse to properly identify the problem causing the current problems we find ourselves in. The desired result who have been looking forward to is not happening and bad results keep recurring and this should tells us that we are not getting it right."

“On all fronts thus technically, psychologically, motivation and in terms organisation, I think we are getting a few things wrong which is the problem."

