Former Ghana FA vice president Fred Pappoe wants KP Boateng back in Black Stars team

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Fred Pappoe has expressed his wish to see Kevin Prince Boateng back in the Black Stars set-up.

Boateng, 29, has not been called up to the Ghana's national team since 2014 following his misconduct during the Black Stars World Cup campaign in Brazil.

Many have clamoured for his return to the side following a remarkable debut season performance with Las Palmas in the Spanish Liga Santander, but the calls have fell on deaf ears as he was snubbed by coach Kwesi Appiah for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia and the upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and USA.

However, speaking on GHone TV, Pappoe says he will be delighted to see the former AC Milan ace in the Black Stars squad again.

“Kevin-Prince Boateng is doing well at his Club, I will be happy if the FA consider recalling him back to the Black Stars team."

“But that is when the two parties settle their differences, I think they should settle issues with the player and invite him back to the National team."

“He is a good player and got a lot to offer the Black Stars, he is performing very well at Club level so I still think we need him back to the team.”

Boateng scored 10 goals in 28 appearances for Las Palmas to help the side finish 14th position.