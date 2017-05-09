Former Ghana forward Baffour Gyan urges Kotoko fans to remain calm

Baffour Gyan has told disgruntled Asante Kotoko supporters to exercise patience following the club’s underwhelming form in the Ghana Premier League.

Gyan, who is an ardent supporter of the Porcupine Warriors is well aware of the atmosphere that currently surrounds the club following their seven-match winless run.

The Porcupine Warriors were humbled by Great Olympics 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend which has prompted a section of their teeming fans to call for the head of coach Frimpong Manso.

But Baffour is adamant that now is the time for everyone connected with the club to stick together to help turn things round.

“I know the fans are very worried with the performance of the team, but this is the time they must rally and throw their support behind the team,” he told Kasapa FM.

“The players need their support at this point in time so I think it will be very important for the supporters of the Club to forget about everything that has happen and start supporting the team.

“I believe the support will eventually help the team get back to winning ways.”

Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways on match day 15 when they host Tema Youth at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

