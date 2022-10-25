Former Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng strikes again to power Rio Ave to victory

Former Black Stars forward Emmanuel Boateng won the day for Rio Ave in the Portuguese Primeira Liga when they pipped Portimonense on Monday night.

Boateng scored the only goal of the match to ensure Rio Ave claimed the maximum points with 1-0 scoreline in the matchday 10 fixture.

The 26-year-old's solitary goal in the first half was all what Rio Ave needed to record their third win on home grounds this campaign.

Boateng scored the opening goal and also the match winner in the additional minutes of the first half after he received a neat pass from Greek midfielder Andreas Samaris.

Striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu enjoyed the entire minutes of the match at the Estadio do Rio Ave in Vila do Conde.

Yakubu has been outstanding in the season having scored five times in ten matches since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.

Boateng was replaced with Colombian forward Leonardo Ruiz in the 70th minute.

The former Levante man has now taken his goals tally to three after six appearances in the Portuguese top division since he returned from China.