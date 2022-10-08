Former Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah on target in Colchester United home win

Former Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah scored for the second time in a row in the English League Two when Colchester United beat Harrogate Town AFC on Saturday.

Appiah opened the scoring of the match to help Colchester record a 2-1 victory over Harrogate at the Colchester Community Stadium.

The 32-year-old England-born scored to put the home side ahead as early as the 8th minute after connecting a pass from defender Tom Dallison.

English forward Franck Nouble doubled the lead for Colchester seven minutes from the break after he was assisted by teenager Junior Tchamadeu.

Harrogate got their consolation goal in the 57th minute through midfielder Alexander Pattison.

The former Black Stars player has now scored two goals in six appearances since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.