Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe pays tribute to 'humble' Kwadwo Asamoah on his retirement

Former Black Stars forward, Prince Tagoe, has celebrated former teammate Kwadwo Asamoah following the announcement of his retirement.

Asamoah has called time on a glittering football career, which saw him win several titles, including six scudettos.

Tagoe and the former Juventus player played together from the youth level to the senior national team of Ghana. There played a pivotal role during the qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup, before both represented Ghana at the tournament.

In a heartwarming message on Instagram, Tagoe described Asamoah as humble and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

"Humble soul, it was amazing sharing the pitch with you from Under 20 to the senior national team, Black Star. Enjoy your retirement my G Kwadwo Asamoah," he wrote.

Asamoah spent most of his career in Italy, playing for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan and Cagliari.

He was part of the Juventus team that made the UEFA Champions League finals in 2014 and 2017. Asamoah played 74 times for the Black Stars of Ghana.