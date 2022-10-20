Former Ghana forward Razak Pimpong recounts 'special' moment with the Black Stars

Former Ghana winger Razak Pimpong has revealed that the 2006 World Cup is the most memorable period of his career with the Black Stars.

Having played for the Black Stars between 2002 to 2006, the Denmark-based Ghanaian was selected for Ghana's maiden appearance at the global stage.

Pimpong was the catalyst in Ghana's victory over USA at the group stage, winning a penalty in the 2-1 triumph.

According to Pimpong, the tournament was special for him and he will never forget Germany 2006.

“It was something special. I was born in Jamestown and you don’t get many opportunities around there. Standing in the stadium and playing in the World Cup was something that I will never forget,” he told 3 Sports.

The 40-year-old spent most of his career in Denmark, where he played for giants FC Midjtylland and FC Copenhagen.

Pimpong was a star for the youth national teams of Ghana and made ten appearances for the senior team, scoring a goal.