Former Ghana goalie Joe Carr reveals why Black Stars lack quality shot stoppers in recent years

Former Ghana shot stopper Joe Carr has revealed that the Black Stars lack quality goalkeepers because Ghanaians kill the confidence of young goalkeepers at an infant stage.

Joe Carr believes that the goalkeeping art needs time to develop and the manner in which Ghanaians lash out at young goalkeepers kill their confidence to rise to the top.

In an interview on the Football Legends Night Show on GhOne TV, Joe Carr explained that young goalies do not have icons to learn from since those ahead of them do not rise to their full potential to iconic status.

“During our time they pick goalkeepers from Black Meteors [Ghana’s U-23 team] and bring them to the Black Stars. At the Black Stars level, there are senior goalkeepers and they will pick a young goalkeeper to be with the senior goalkeepers to learn.”

“When a senior goalkeeper is weak or underperforming then the young goalie is given the chance to be in the post.

“It is not a one day opportunity that will be given to the goalkeeper. The young goalkeeper will be given more games and that will bring the best out of that goalkeeper.

“But this time when a young goalkeeper is selected and he makes one mistake he will be dropped and that is killing the confidence of the young goalkeepers,” he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)