Former Ghana goalie Steven Adams signs a two year deal with Zambia side Nkana FC

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Stephen Adams has completed a move to Zambian top-flight side Nkana FC on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively disclose.

Adams parted company with Ghana league champions Aduana Stars at the end of the 2016/2017 season following his release.

He arrived in Zambia about two days ago and started training with the Red Devils finalising his deal today.

The 33-year-old has seven caps for Ghana and was named among the 2014 FIFA World Cup squad.

He was also the first choice goalkeeper when Ghana finished runners-up in the 2014 CHAN tournament.

