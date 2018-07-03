Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba laments abysmal performance of African teams at World Cup

Former Ghana international Abukari Damba has expressed his disappointment in the display of African teams at the World Cup.

At the ongoing showpiece in Russia, Africa has no representatives in the knockout stage following the group stage elimination of all five teams.

Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia played in the name of the continent.

"The approach by Senegal against Japan was not the best. The attitude of the players played a key role in that game," Damba told Happy FM.

"I agree with Kwesi Appiah that African teams are retrogressing. We don't come to the table when the need arises."

"Sadio Mane is excellent when playing for Liverpool but look at what he did in Russia."

"Most players are playing because of money and they know that they can’t earn huge sum of money playing for their countries as much as they earn playing for their various clubs."

The 39-year-old goalkeeper's trainer was asked the approach African teams to take to make amends in the next competition.

"We should inaccurate the sense of patriotism in the youths. The kids must be taught to be patriotic and see the pride playing for their countries."

"It's very possible for an African team to win the World Cup. It is not impossibility. Africa has what it takes to win the World Cup but not anytime soon," he deduced.