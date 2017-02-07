Former Ghana international Awudu Issaka warns GFA not to dare hire a foreign coach again for the Black Stars

Former Ghana international Awudu Issaka has warned the Ghana Football Association against hiring an expatriate coach for the Black Stars again insisting it is time to make a local choice.

According to him, none of the foreign coaches has added anything meaningful to the development of our game and that proper attention must be given to the local breed to handle the team.

“They (The GFA) should not try to bring any foreign coach again. They keep saying our players will not respect the local coaches which I’ll always disagree. There are better local coaches who can handle the team,” he told Happy FM.

He insisted that any former Black Stars player who is made the coach will be respected by all the players discarding the notion that local coaches are not respected.

“Our players can’t dare disrespect some of our famous and legendary former players if they are appointed as coaches. No player will dare do that. So it is about time we gather the confidence to appoint our own as the coach. We don’t need any foreign coach again.”

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)