Former Ghana international C.K Akunnor begs Ghanaian to support the Black Stars

Former Ghana international Charles Akunnor has begged Ghanaians to forget the past and throw their weight behind the Black Stars.

The former skipper of the Black Stars is of the view that the only way the Stars can excel is when they have the full support of the nation.

"Previously the current Black Stars were not winning anything for the nation but Ghanaians were supporting them" the former Hearts of Oak gaffer told Joy News

"But we don't have it now...so we are begging, everybody must come on board to support them during the AFCON"

"Once the nation is behind you during a game, you'll surely win"

"During our days, we did not win any trophy for Ghana but the nation was behind us"

