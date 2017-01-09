Former Ghana international Isaac Vorsah rubbishes claims he has signed for a Moroccan club

Former Ghana international Isaac Vorsah has denied reports circulating that he has signed a deal with Far Rabat of Morocco.

The former Hoffenhiem and Red Bull Salzburg defender was reported to have joined the Rabat-based club as a free agent after parting ways with Austrian second-tier side FC Liefering.

But in a sharp contract Vorsah claims the news is strange to him as he has been home and not travelled to Morocco to sign for any club.

“They claim I have signed for a club in Morocco when I don’t know anything about it,” Vorsah told GHANAsoccernet

“I want to say that I know nothing about the signing of Far Rabat or any club in Morocco I am just home.”

Vorsah made 40 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring one goal.

His last international outing was at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, where Ghana finished fourth after losing to Mali in the third place match.

He has however failed to make it back into the Black Stars set up since 2013 following consistent injury which has ruined his football career.

