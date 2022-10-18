Former Ghana international Odartey Lamptey not confident in Black Stars form ahead of World Cup

Former Black Stars forward Odartey Lamptey is sceptical that Ghana will advance beyond the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana will face familiar foes Portugal and Uruguay, as well as South Korea in the group stage. The four-time African champions previously lost to Portugal and Uruguay in tournaments and are looking for revenge in both games.

But the 1991 FIFA Youth Best Player said Uruguay and Portugal have improved since the Black Stars last faced them at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, respectively.

“When I saw the group [Ghana was drawn in], personally I wasn’t happy,” Odartey revealed in the interview with Joy News.

“I would have preferred to be in a group that we have never played with them at the World Cup level before,” he added.

“The reason is, football has grown in these countries. I look at Portugal now and they have improved massively since we last played them so playing them again for the second time at the World Cup will be a problem for us, likewise Uruguay.”

He said: “We haven’t grown but I think we have materials that suggest we can grow.

“The technical team is an excellent group: Otto [Addo], Boateng [George], Chris [Hughton], Didi [Dramani], very good blend, but the problem is a young squad which has never played a competition like this before.

“Maybe, ten of them have been to the [African] Cup of Nations before, but how many of them have played together in a tournament?

“So, playing very experienced countries, both Uruguay and Portugal, for me it’s a problem. I pray that we cross the group on the stage.

“We have the quality to progress beyond the group stage but my only question mark is the teams that we are facing.”

Ghana's first game is on November 24 against Portugal, followed by matches against South Korea and Uruguay.