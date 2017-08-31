Former Ghana international Stephen Appiah confident of massive success for the stars against Congo

Former Ghana international and now technical coordinator of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah says he smells the seriousness in the Black Stars team ahead of the crunch World Cup 2018 qualifier against the Red Devils of Congo.

The stars are in a complex situation where qualification is not based solely on their performance but will require a slip up from group leaders Egypt to make the World Cup in Russia.

That game in Kampala this weekend will see first in the group Egypt pitched against second Uganda in the vociferous capital of Kampala-But despite the challenges and mathematical nature of the tie Stephen Appiah says the stars are pumped up for the tie.

"I know the guys very well and i must say that they are really serious and well pumped up for this one," He said confidently.

Ghana will play on Friday before flying out to Kampala the next Brazaville where they will play the second leg.

