Former Ghana internationals confirmed as members of Black Stars backroom staff

Three ex-Ghana internationals Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingston have been confirmed members of the newly-look Black Stars backroom staff.

Tanko, an ex-assistant Cameroon has been named as the 1st assistant coach of the four-time African champions.

He will work alongside iconic former captain Stephen Appiah, who has been named the coordinator between the technical team and the playing body.

Long-standing former goalkeeper Richard Kingston has replaced Nassam Yakubu as the goalkeepers' trainer.

Many have hailed the appointment of the three former stars as refreshing as the Ghana FA put in measure to ensure the country ends a long wait for an African crown.

