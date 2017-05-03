Former Ghana leader John Dramani Mahama backs Sulley Muntari over racist chants incident

Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has backed Sulley Muntari's action of walking off the pitch after he was racially-abused by fans in Pescara's match against Cagliari on Sunday.

The Ghanaian left Pescara with ten men and revealed he was abused by a child who was sitting with his parents.

He took his complaints to referee, Daniele Minelli, who initially ignore before pulling out the yellow card for the African.

A disgusted Muntari reacted by walking off the pitch and leaving Pescara with ten men for the final few minutes of the match.

And former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has backed his compatriot for his actions.

