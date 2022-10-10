Former Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah nets in Kayserispor away draw against Umraniyespor in Turkey

Former Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah was on the scoresheet for Kayserispor away draw against Umraniyespor in the Turkish Superlig.

Mensah netted his second of the campaign as Kayserispor rallied from behind to get a 2-2 stalemate at the Ümraniye Belediyesi Şehir Stadium.

The visitors got their noses in front in the round 9 fixture through Portuguese forward Miguel Cardoso in the 25th minute.

Umut Nayir pulled parity for Umraniyespor just three minutes after the break.

The hosts got into the lead nine minutes later with a goal from experienced defender Tomislav Glumac.

Mensah restored parity of the match in the 64th minute after scoring from the spot before he was substituted three minutes later.

Compatriots Isaac Sackey and substitute Yaw Ackah featured in the game for Umraniyespor and Kayserispor respectively.

Mensah has netted two goals and provided one assist after 9 appearances in the Turkish top-flight this season.