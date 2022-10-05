Former Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah officially calls it a time on playing professional football

Ex-Ghana international midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has called it a time from playing professional football, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

Asamoah had a very decent career in playing the game having won 13 trophies in total, 279 Serie A appearances with 250 starts. He scored 12 goals and provided 24 assists across the period.

The 33-year-old holds the record as an African player with the most appearances in the Italian Serie A while playing for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan and Cagliari.

The versatile midfielder has been unattached since leaving Cagliari in 2021 and has now decided to hang his boots to begin a new adventure as a football agent.

Asamoah also made 32 UEFA Champions League and 16 Europa League appearances together with 17 Coppa Italia matches.

Asamoah joined Juventus in June 2012 for 18 million Euros, a fee that was widely regarded as a big one during that time, making him one of the expensive African players.

Asamoah played 71 times for the Ghana national team where he scored four goals since making his Black Stars debut on February 11, 2009.

He is set to start a new career as an agent. Asamoah spent the majority of his career in Italy, where he moved in 2007 after leaving Liberty Professionals.

He represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations; 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2013 editions.

He also appeared for Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.