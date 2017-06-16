Former Ghana midfielder Mohammed Gargo set for Udinese return

Former Ghana midfielder Mohammed Gargo has disclosed that he will be joining Udinese Calcio to begin his coaching training exercise.

Gargo, who spent most of his playing career with Udinese in the Italian Serie A has coached several clubs in Ghana, most notably Real Tamale United and Okwahu United after hanging up his boots.

However, the 41-year-old is seeking to enhance his coaching skills at his former side in the coming days after agreeing to join their technical staff on their summer preseason tour.

“I’m finally done with Okwawu United and at the moment at home," says Gargo on Empire FM.

“I will be joining my former club Udinese at the end of the month on their pre –season tour on attachment after which I will make my decision on my next destination.”

Gargo represented clubs like Udinese, Torino, Venezia, Genoa, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Stoke City and Al Wakrah SC before drawing down the curtains on his illustrious playing career at AshantiGold SC.

